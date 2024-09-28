Previous
Chicken housing on the farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2823

Chicken housing on the farm

and they sure have plenty of visitors too!

These cages are on wheels and regularly get pulled to a different field.

After a while they let the cows graze where the chickens have left some fertilizer for the grass.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Diana

