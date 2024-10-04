Sign up
Previous
Photo 2829
Canola and Wheatfields
The scenic Overberg is an agricultural region with lovely mountains, hidden valleys, rolling green pastures and golden fields.
Patches of canola and green wheatfields stretch along the national road for many kilometres.
Sheep farming is also big in this region and I must have seen hundreds on my short trip.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9578
photos
283
followers
157
following
775% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overberg-canola
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, looks beautiful.
October 4th, 2024
