Canola and Wheatfields by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2829

Canola and Wheatfields

The scenic Overberg is an agricultural region with lovely mountains, hidden valleys, rolling green pastures and golden fields.

Patches of canola and green wheatfields stretch along the national road for many kilometres.

Sheep farming is also big in this region and I must have seen hundreds on my short trip.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
mittens (Marilyn)
Ooh, looks beautiful.
October 4th, 2024  
