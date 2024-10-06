Previous
I wished there were more canola fields, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2831

I wished there were more canola fields,

there seemed to be more wheatfields and pastures for the sheep this time.

They have two seasons in the Overberg, last seasons wheat was baled and partly packed on this farm.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
