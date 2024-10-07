Previous
Inquisitive sheep by ludwigsdiana
Inquisitive sheep

and a whole field of our national bird, the Blue Crane.
This was my favourite scene and so worth spending 2 hours on the road. Bob

In fact on the way home I stopped there again ;-)
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
katy ace
This is absolutely awesome! What a perfect composition. FAV
October 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely country scene.
October 7th, 2024  
