Photo 2832
Inquisitive sheep
and a whole field of our national bird, the Blue Crane.
This was my favourite scene and so worth spending 2 hours on the road. Bob
In fact on the way home I stopped there again ;-)
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
overberg-canola
katy
ace
This is absolutely awesome! What a perfect composition. FAV
October 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely country scene.
October 7th, 2024
