Previous
Photo 2835
Foggy fields
and a huge traffic jam on the left. One can see the road between the yellow and green field.
I pulled up and stood on a ridge to see what was going on below. They were working on the national road and only one lane was open!
I decided not to continue my trip and take a closer look at the area I was in.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9602
photos
284
followers
157
following
776% complete
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
1110
2834
2828
2826
1111
2829
2827
2835
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
overberg-canola
Elisa Smith
ace
Magnificent countryside. Yep, I would have given over as well.
October 10th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So difficult to image the traffic jam so close to this beautiful scene.
October 10th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely image, I would have done the same.
October 10th, 2024
