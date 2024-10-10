Previous
Foggy fields by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2835

Foggy fields

and a huge traffic jam on the left. One can see the road between the yellow and green field.

I pulled up and stood on a ridge to see what was going on below. They were working on the national road and only one lane was open!

I decided not to continue my trip and take a closer look at the area I was in.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Elisa Smith ace
Magnificent countryside. Yep, I would have given over as well.
October 10th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So difficult to image the traffic jam so close to this beautiful scene.
October 10th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image, I would have done the same.
October 10th, 2024  
