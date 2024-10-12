Sign up
Previous
Photo 2837
The only windmill I saw
which I thought was a pity as I love them. In earlier years every farm had one, they all seem to have disappeared.
12th October 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
overberg-canola
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful scene. I do love to see the rapeseed fields here in the spring.
October 12th, 2024
winghong_ho
A lovely scene.
October 12th, 2024
