Previous
Photo 2839
A closer look
at the blooms. I never before thought of it, they are rather pretty.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9618
photos
283
followers
159
following
777% complete
View this month »
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
Latest from all albums
2838
1114
2832
2830
2839
1115
2831
2833
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overberg-canola
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the focus on the foreground
October 14th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Ditto
October 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
The are lovely!
October 14th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
They are pretty, the focus is lovely!
October 14th, 2024
