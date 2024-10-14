Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2839

A closer look

at the blooms. I never before thought of it, they are rather pretty.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Renee Salamon ace
Love the focus on the foreground
October 14th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Ditto
October 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
The are lovely!
October 14th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
They are pretty, the focus is lovely!
October 14th, 2024  
