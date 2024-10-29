Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2854

A closer look

with the national highway behind the row Blue Cranes and sheep, which are on a hill.

We ar leaving later than planned, I will catch up tomorrow.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
So strange to see them amongst the sheep. Great to get a perspective on the size of the cranes.
October 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 29th, 2024  
