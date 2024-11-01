Previous
A favourite winery by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2857

A favourite winery

has built a new winetasting venue serving homemade pizzas.

It is a new concept built in the middle of our wonderful fijnbos and wildflowers. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

I took these shots end of September knowing I would not have time in October.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Fabulous landscape scene. Love the light on the rocks, the nice reflection and excellent depth in the image.
November 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections and Mountain View as a backdrop.
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise