Previous
Photo 2857
A favourite winery
has built a new winetasting venue serving homemade pizzas.
It is a new concept built in the middle of our wonderful fijnbos and wildflowers. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
I took these shots end of September knowing I would not have time in October.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
1
10
2
1
365
stellenzicht-winepod
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous landscape scene. Love the light on the rocks, the nice reflection and excellent depth in the image.
November 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections and Mountain View as a backdrop.
November 1st, 2024
