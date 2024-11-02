Sign up
Previous
Photo 2858
Almost there
after driving quite a while on a dirt road through the vineyards.
Sorry for not commenting today, it has been a very stressful family day.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
8
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9694
photos
282
followers
158
following
783% complete
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2857
1133
2851
2849
1134
2852
2850
2858
Views
25
Comments
8
Album
365
stellenzicht
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm looking forward to the pizza addition - hope all is ok with your family
November 2nd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Looks promising
November 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully a nice glass of wine will ease your stress.
November 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Enjoy! I’m sending you a dozen bubbles of calm
November 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Sounds like the place to be!
November 2nd, 2024
John
ace
Hope today is not as stressful!
November 2nd, 2024
Michelle
Hope a nice glass of something chilled has eased some of your stress
November 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Hope the wine helps!
November 2nd, 2024
