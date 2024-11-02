Previous
Almost there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2858

Almost there

after driving quite a while on a dirt road through the vineyards.

Sorry for not commenting today, it has been a very stressful family day.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
783% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm looking forward to the pizza addition - hope all is ok with your family
November 2nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Looks promising
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully a nice glass of wine will ease your stress.
November 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Enjoy! I’m sending you a dozen bubbles of calm
November 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like the place to be!
November 2nd, 2024  
John ace
Hope today is not as stressful!
November 2nd, 2024  
Michelle
Hope a nice glass of something chilled has eased some of your stress
November 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Hope the wine helps!
November 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise