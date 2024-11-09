Sign up
Previous
Photo 2865
A closer look at the vegetation
I took so many shots that I put them in a collage for tomorrow.
It is noticeable that I took these photos on two different days. The first day it was cloudy and the winepod was closed. When I went back a few days later, the weather was just perfect.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9722
photos
281
followers
157
following
784% complete
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
stellenzicht-winepod
Mags
ace
Lovely cloud shadows too!
November 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
Great landscape
November 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice!
November 9th, 2024
