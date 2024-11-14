Previous
The best corner for me by ludwigsdiana
The best corner for me

is right in front of the pizza oven. They certainly make the most delicious pizza's with a thin crispy crust. The wine bottles are empty in case anyone was worying about the heat.

I also love the colour coordinated painting of that happy looking face.
Diana

Corinne C ace
A very chic pizza parlor!
November 14th, 2024  
