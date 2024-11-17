Previous
Walking in the Fijnbos by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2873

Walking in the Fijnbos

and the weather was perfect. This was taken on my first visit when the venue was closed.

The vineyards start behind the tree lined road.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Diana

YvetteL
That's such a beautiful place!
November 17th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely view and capture.
November 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great shot with the mountains.
November 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
lovely
November 17th, 2024  
Bucktree
Beautiful landscape. Love the colors of the grasses and bushes and the majestic mountains in the background.
November 17th, 2024  
Mags
Fabulous view!
November 17th, 2024  
