Previous
Photo 2875
Just having fun
and enjoying each others company.
Top left was after spending most of the day in the pool and they were hungry. Bottom left waiting for the zipline to be free, very impatiently I must add.
Those towelling turbans were to get their hair dry and not drip all over.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9761
photos
283
followers
157
following
787% complete
Tags
emelia-antonia
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous girls and lovely photos. :-)
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A collage of fun times
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
These collages are wonderful. You should print and frame them.
November 19th, 2024
