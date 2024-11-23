Previous
I should have gone back by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2879

I should have gone back

and take a shot where the trees are now green, I did not have the time.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
788% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful photo… gorgeous greens and velvety blue sky… Lovely.
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice sage green tones and scene.
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact