Previous
Photo 2881
Huge clumps of these unknown to me flowers
are dotted all over the veld. I tried google lens and it came up with a kind of banksia which I doubt.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9786
photos
283
followers
158
following
789% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
stellenzicht-winepod
Desi
Interesting! I am not at all familiar with these flowers either. Lovely shot
November 25th, 2024
katy
ace
I certainly would have no idea at all, but they are such a unique looking flower. I love the stems especially
November 25th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Add color to the scenery
November 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Might be Tansy?
November 25th, 2024
