Huge clumps of these unknown to me flowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2881

Huge clumps of these unknown to me flowers

are dotted all over the veld. I tried google lens and it came up with a kind of banksia which I doubt.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Desi
Interesting! I am not at all familiar with these flowers either. Lovely shot
November 25th, 2024  
katy ace
I certainly would have no idea at all, but they are such a unique looking flower. I love the stems especially
November 25th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Add color to the scenery
November 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Might be Tansy?
November 25th, 2024  
