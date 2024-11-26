Previous
A quick stop for more close ups by ludwigsdiana
A quick stop for more close ups

of the vegetation. The hardy plants in the bush smell and look so different to others.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Wonderful scene
November 26th, 2024  
katy ace
Somehow, from this angle, it reminds me very much of where I grew up, which was definitely not anywhere near Africa!
November 26th, 2024  
