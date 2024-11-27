Previous
Some kind of heath by ludwigsdiana
Some kind of heath

which I could not identify. I kept on wanting to go to a garden centre to ask, but I just didn't get around to it.

If the wind would not be howling here, I love love to get a close up as they are rather beautiful little flowers within a flower.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
