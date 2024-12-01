Previous
Where African Penguins live by ludwigsdiana
Where African Penguins live

Nestled in a sheltered cove Boulders has become world famous for its thriving colony and magnificent wind sheltered safe beaches.

More about the penguins here during December.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
790% complete

Zilli~ ace
Looks promising already :)
December 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Looking forward to it. Are the penguins migratory?
December 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
@rontu No Linda, they only live here.
December 1st, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Will watch this space
December 1st, 2024  
Kate ace
I didn't know penguins could be seen in your neck of the woods
December 1st, 2024  
