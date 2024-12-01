Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
Where African Penguins live
Nestled in a sheltered cove Boulders has become world famous for its thriving colony and magnificent wind sheltered safe beaches.
More about the penguins here during December.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9810
photos
284
followers
158
following
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
Tags
boulders
Zilli~
ace
Looks promising already :)
December 1st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Looking forward to it. Are the penguins migratory?
December 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
@rontu
No Linda, they only live here.
December 1st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Will watch this space
December 1st, 2024
Kate
ace
I didn't know penguins could be seen in your neck of the woods
December 1st, 2024
