Previous
The sight from the top level by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2888

The sight from the top level

walking from one beach to the beach and sheltered area where the penguins live and breed.

As there is no access to that beach, some people climb over all the boulders to get to some of the little beaches on the way.

For those of you who can zoom, you can see the crowded walkway and some penguins on the beach below.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Fabulous scene
December 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
glorious!
December 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
December 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! This picture clearly shows how difficult it is to get to see them. Look at all those people.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact