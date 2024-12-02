Sign up
Photo 2888
The sight from the top level
walking from one beach to the beach and sheltered area where the penguins live and breed.
As there is no access to that beach, some people climb over all the boulders to get to some of the little beaches on the way.
For those of you who can zoom, you can see the crowded walkway and some penguins on the beach below.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
boulders
narayani
ace
Fabulous scene
December 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
glorious!
December 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
December 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! This picture clearly shows how difficult it is to get to see them. Look at all those people.
December 2nd, 2024
