Previous
Photo 2889
Something of everything down there
as we continue our walk to the penguins. They are so small from up here but we will get closer. That is Muizenberg and surfers paradise at the far end of the bay.
The whole area is very rocky and has huge kelp forests and lovely little beaches. For those interested I posted a link to an award winning movie shot here on the coast.
https://youtu.be/oyBqZ-_5B_8?si=b8aCk6nHIOl6qkht
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9818
photos
284
followers
158
following
791% complete
Tags
boulders
katy
ace
There really is a lot going on in this photo! I love the lovely colors in the water. Thanks for the link. It looks like a fascinating movie and I may just try and watch it.
December 3rd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
What a lovely scenery. Thanks for the link
December 3rd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Agree with Karty! Crazy cool interest here.
December 3rd, 2024
