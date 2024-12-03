Previous
Something of everything down there by ludwigsdiana
Something of everything down there

as we continue our walk to the penguins. They are so small from up here but we will get closer. That is Muizenberg and surfers paradise at the far end of the bay.

The whole area is very rocky and has huge kelp forests and lovely little beaches. For those interested I posted a link to an award winning movie shot here on the coast.

https://youtu.be/oyBqZ-_5B_8?si=b8aCk6nHIOl6qkht
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
There really is a lot going on in this photo! I love the lovely colors in the water. Thanks for the link. It looks like a fascinating movie and I may just try and watch it.
December 3rd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
What a lovely scenery. Thanks for the link
December 3rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Agree with Karty! Crazy cool interest here.
December 3rd, 2024  
