Photo 2890
The coninuation of yesterdays coastline
all the way to The Helderberg and close to our home.
A good 45 minute drive depending on traffic or beach sand covering the road.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9822
photos
284
followers
158
following
Tags
boulders
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
December 4th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Very pretty scene with lots of interest.
December 4th, 2024
