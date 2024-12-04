Previous
The coninuation of yesterdays coastline by ludwigsdiana
The coninuation of yesterdays coastline

all the way to The Helderberg and close to our home.

A good 45 minute drive depending on traffic or beach sand covering the road.
4th December 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Peter Dulis
nice one
December 4th, 2024  
Allison Maltese
Very pretty scene with lots of interest.
December 4th, 2024  
