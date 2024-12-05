Previous
Zooming in at the kayakers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2891

Zooming in at the kayakers

who are watching the penguins on the beach. Huge boulders with grainy textures and lichen as a window.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact