I zoomed in on a few penguins waddling on the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2892

I zoomed in on a few penguins waddling on the beach

as we got closer to the walkway. A few heads were also bobbing in the water.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Fabulous
December 6th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely to see in their natural habitat
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. Looks like quite a party
December 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a cute line up of penguins!
December 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
December 6th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2024  
