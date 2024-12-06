Sign up
Photo 2892
I zoomed in on a few penguins waddling on the beach
as we got closer to the walkway. A few heads were also bobbing in the water.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
boulders
narayani
ace
Fabulous
December 6th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely to see in their natural habitat
December 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot. Looks like quite a party
December 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what a cute line up of penguins!
December 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
December 6th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2024
