Looking down on the breeding ground by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2893

Looking down on the breeding ground

This is where they take shelter from the hot sun and where they sleep at night. The whole are is very bushy and has low growing trees.

We are standing on the raised path on the way to the deck and the beach.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
A lovely shot.
December 7th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
A nice close up of these two in their sheltered area.
December 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
December 7th, 2024  
katy ace
I cannot begin to imagine the thrill of seeing these in the wild! What an absolutely amazing photo of them. Their feathers look like fur. FAV
December 7th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
December 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So nice to see where and how they live
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture! Penguins are so cute.
December 7th, 2024  
