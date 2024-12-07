Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Looking down on the breeding ground
This is where they take shelter from the hot sun and where they sleep at night. The whole are is very bushy and has low growing trees.
We are standing on the raised path on the way to the deck and the beach.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9834
photos
282
followers
157
following
792% complete
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
boulders
winghong_ho
A lovely shot.
December 7th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
A nice close up of these two in their sheltered area.
December 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
December 7th, 2024
katy
ace
I cannot begin to imagine the thrill of seeing these in the wild! What an absolutely amazing photo of them. Their feathers look like fur. FAV
December 7th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
December 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So nice to see where and how they live
December 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Penguins are so cute.
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
