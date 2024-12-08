Previous
A younger male by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2894

A younger male

but also showing some lovely colours.

Posting early as we are off to the airport to fetch Katja! I am excited beyond words to finally have her back here for 3 weeks :-)
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Diana

Annie D ace
what a beauty
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty. Such gorgeous colours fav

How exciting to have Katja visiting. You must be so thrilled
December 8th, 2024  
KWind ace
Fav!!
December 8th, 2024  
