Previous
Photo 2901
Waddling back to their shelter
underneath big bushes and trees. It is a very large area but unfortunately I could not get a closer shot.
Apologies for lack of commenting but I have been in bed all day with nasty flu symptoms. I will be going right back to bed as Katja's boyfriend is arriving tomorrow and I need to be fit.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
6
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
boulders
Mags
Cute shot! Hope you feel better soon!
December 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
Aw, so cool! Hope you are feeling better soon!
December 15th, 2024
Chrissie
Adorable. Get well soon!!
December 15th, 2024
Laura
Hope you feel better soon. Great photo.
December 15th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Wonderful penguin shot. And I hope you get well soon. Rest up & take care of yourself.
December 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot, hope you're feeling better soon!
December 15th, 2024
