Waddling back to their shelter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2901

Waddling back to their shelter

underneath big bushes and trees. It is a very large area but unfortunately I could not get a closer shot.

Apologies for lack of commenting but I have been in bed all day with nasty flu symptoms. I will be going right back to bed as Katja's boyfriend is arriving tomorrow and I need to be fit.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Cute shot! Hope you feel better soon!
December 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Aw, so cool! Hope you are feeling better soon!
December 15th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Adorable. Get well soon!!
December 15th, 2024  
Laura ace
Hope you feel better soon. Great photo.
December 15th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Wonderful penguin shot. And I hope you get well soon. Rest up & take care of yourself.
December 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, hope you're feeling better soon!
December 15th, 2024  
