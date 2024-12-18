Sign up
Photo 2904
I liked all the footprints
and felt sorry for this one all on its own.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9878
photos
283
followers
157
following
795% complete
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Tags
boulders
Casablanca
ace
He has been having a nice wander around methinks
December 18th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Such a gorgeous capture
December 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
December 18th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Fab capture and composition
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
How sweet!
December 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw so lovely.
December 18th, 2024
