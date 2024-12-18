Previous
I liked all the footprints by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2904

I liked all the footprints

and felt sorry for this one all on its own.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Casablanca ace
He has been having a nice wander around methinks
December 18th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Such a gorgeous capture
December 18th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
December 18th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Fab capture and composition
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
How sweet!
December 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw so lovely.
December 18th, 2024  
