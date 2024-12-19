Sign up
Photo 2905
So happy together
African Penguins are monogamous and mate for life.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
boulders
Kathy A
Such an awesome photo
December 19th, 2024
Paul J
True love birds! Nice catch.
December 19th, 2024
Dorothy
I wonder if they are courting or discussing the youngsters? So sweet. Hope you’re feeling better.
December 19th, 2024
