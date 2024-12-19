Previous
So happy together by ludwigsdiana
So happy together

African Penguins are monogamous and mate for life.

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Such an awesome photo
December 19th, 2024  
Paul J ace
True love birds! Nice catch.
December 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I wonder if they are courting or discussing the youngsters? So sweet. Hope you’re feeling better.
December 19th, 2024  
