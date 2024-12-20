Previous
Just the two of us by ludwigsdiana
Just the two of us

step by step up the steep boulder. I could have spent hours just watching these two, it was so touching.

There seemed to be nothing and nobody around them, they were in a world of their own.
Diana

Chrissie ace
Aww, gorgeous
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to watch I am sure !
December 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Super shot!
December 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! So sweet!
December 20th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Very nice
December 20th, 2024  
