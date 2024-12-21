Sign up
Photo 2907
Daytrippers arriving by boat
and I bet they have a wonderful view from the ocean and beach.
The Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains in the background. About a 40 minute drive to home again.
21st December 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture of a lovely day
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV!
December 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice area to visit I imagine.
December 21st, 2024
