Previous
Photo 2908
A little poser
to say goodbye to boulders for this year. Hope you enjoyed the outing to these lovely little beings.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
10
8
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9894
photos
283
followers
158
following
796% complete
Views
20
Comments
10
Fav's
8
Album
365
Tags
boulders
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fv!
December 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious
December 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He is so lovely
December 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
I loved every minute of your penguin project this year! So different from the usual African animals we see
December 22nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
A wonderful series! Loved it!
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and such a little trooper posing there for you ! fav
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely closeup! Quite the pose for you.
December 22nd, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Delightful
December 22nd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Thumbs up for the wonderful photos of this series
December 22nd, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It's very sweet. I hope that I'll get to see them next year.
December 22nd, 2024
