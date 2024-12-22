Previous
A little poser by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2908

A little poser

to say goodbye to boulders for this year. Hope you enjoyed the outing to these lovely little beings.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fv!
December 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
December 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
He is so lovely
December 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
I loved every minute of your penguin project this year! So different from the usual African animals we see
December 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
A wonderful series! Loved it!
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and such a little trooper posing there for you ! fav
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely closeup! Quite the pose for you.
December 22nd, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Delightful
December 22nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Thumbs up for the wonderful photos of this series
December 22nd, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It's very sweet. I hope that I'll get to see them next year.
December 22nd, 2024  
