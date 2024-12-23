Previous
Thali Thali

where the animals that I posted this past month live.

It is such a quaint, very basic and cheap game reserve to visit, the total opposite of all others I have been to.
23rd December 2024

Diana

Diana
Mags
Nice leading line and POV. Perhaps it needs more funding?
December 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot. I like how we are drawn into the picture.
December 23rd, 2024  
Diana
@marlboromaam 90% are too expensive for the average family, so it was good to see that the less privileged can also visit one Mags.
December 23rd, 2024  
Diana
@mittens thanks Marilyn :-)
December 23rd, 2024  
Sally Ings
Nice leading line. I had no idea this reserve existed.
December 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous leading line and vanishing point
December 23rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Great LL which goes on forever.
December 23rd, 2024  
