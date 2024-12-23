Sign up
Previous
Photo 2909
Thali Thali
where the animals that I posted this past month live.
It is such a quaint, very basic and cheap game reserve to visit, the total opposite of all others I have been to.
23rd December 2024
7
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9898
photos
283
followers
158
following
796% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
Nice leading line and POV. Perhaps it needs more funding?
December 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. I like how we are drawn into the picture.
December 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
@marlboromaam
90% are too expensive for the average family, so it was good to see that the less privileged can also visit one Mags.
December 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
@mittens
thanks Marilyn :-)
December 23rd, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
Nice leading line. I had no idea this reserve existed.
December 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous leading line and vanishing point
December 23rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great LL which goes on forever.
December 23rd, 2024
