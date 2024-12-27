Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
One of the rustic cottages
on the game reserve. Some families prefer to stay on the game farm overnight and have 2 game drives.
I found the details of these so charming.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9914
photos
283
followers
158
following
798% complete
thali-thali
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how wonderful. Would be fun to stay there, I’m sure.
December 27th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks beautiful to me! I’m sure it would be a fabulous place to spend an evening.
December 27th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Looks wonderful.
December 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pop of colour.
December 27th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely place
December 27th, 2024
