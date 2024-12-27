Previous
One of the rustic cottages by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2913

One of the rustic cottages

on the game reserve. Some families prefer to stay on the game farm overnight and have 2 game drives.

I found the details of these so charming.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh how wonderful. Would be fun to stay there, I’m sure.
December 27th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks beautiful to me! I’m sure it would be a fabulous place to spend an evening.
December 27th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Looks wonderful.
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pop of colour.
December 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely place
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact