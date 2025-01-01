Previous
Our favourite spot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2918

Our favourite spot

where we had our last lunch in 2024.

Katja left yesterday after lunch and is now back in Germany. she will be sorely missed by us.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stunning!
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact