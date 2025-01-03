Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2920
Another seating arrangement
next to the water fountain. Simonsberg as a backdrop.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9942
photos
284
followers
158
following
800% complete
View this month »
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Latest from all albums
1195
2913
2911
2919
2920
1196
2914
2912
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glenelly
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
January 3rd, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
What a spot to enjoy a glass of wine in. I hope the weather was good for you.
January 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely seating area
January 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Picture perfect
January 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
It looks delightful, and I bet it is amazing with the sound of that running water in the background
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close