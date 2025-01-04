Sign up
Photo 2921
Looking in
to the main restaurant.
I am so stressed atm that I am forgetting albums and posting in wrong ones, apologies ;-)
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9951
photos
284
followers
158
following
800% complete
Tags
glenelly
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and inviting looking.
January 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
relax, do some square breathing and enjoy your photos
January 5th, 2025
katy
ace
I love you and would never know you were stressed.
Why are you stressed? I hope everything is OK.
January 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
I don't think we'd ever know unless you told us. I move pics around in albums all the time. Lovely shot!
January 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice composition
January 5th, 2025
Why are you stressed? I hope everything is OK.