Looking in by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2921

Looking in

to the main restaurant.
I am so stressed atm that I am forgetting albums and posting in wrong ones, apologies ;-)
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Diana

So pretty and inviting looking.
January 5th, 2025  
relax, do some square breathing and enjoy your photos
January 5th, 2025  
I love you and would never know you were stressed.

Why are you stressed? I hope everything is OK.
January 5th, 2025  
I don't think we'd ever know unless you told us. I move pics around in albums all the time. Lovely shot!
January 5th, 2025  
Nice composition
January 5th, 2025  
