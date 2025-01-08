Previous
One last look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2925

One last look

at my favourite seating area to enjoy a glass of cold wine.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Ooh this is peaceful
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact