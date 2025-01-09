Sign up
Previous
Photo 2926
On the way to the parking lot
after we had a wonderful lunch, chosen from a typical French menu.
The owners are French and the food is to die for.
Simon covered with his duvet ;-)
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
glenelly
Casablanca
ace
Wow, what lovely garden design and framing
January 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
This restaurant-winery so amazing. You gave Katja a wonderful send off.
January 9th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great framing showing a gateway to the mountain scene.
January 9th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Very nice scene and nicely framed. Looks so warm and pleasant there.
January 9th, 2025
