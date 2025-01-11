Previous
View from the parking lot by ludwigsdiana
View from the parking lot

with Simonsberg on the left and the Klein Drakenstein mountains on the right. Just between those two is the famous town of Franschhoek.
Diana

katy ace
Beautiful scenery! I have said it before, but this is not at all what I think of when I think of Africa!
January 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful view
January 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful rural scenic view - I always love to see the mountains !
January 11th, 2025  
