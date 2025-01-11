Sign up
Photo 2928
View from the parking lot
with Simonsberg on the left and the Klein Drakenstein mountains on the right. Just between those two is the famous town of Franschhoek.
11th January 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
glenelly
katy
ace
Beautiful scenery! I have said it before, but this is not at all what I think of when I think of Africa!
January 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful view
January 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful rural scenic view - I always love to see the mountains !
January 11th, 2025
