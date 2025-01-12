Previous
Vineyards, olive groves and more by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2929

Vineyards, olive groves and more

a typical sight on most of our wine estates here in Stellenbosch.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Corinne C ace
So lush, a beautiful place amazingly reminding me of the wine region from where I am in the South of France.
January 12th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful. The landscape architect did an amazing job. That glorious line of trees and the layers of vineyards and shrubs are fabulous.
January 12th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Take me there ;)
January 12th, 2025  
