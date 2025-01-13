Previous
The view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2930

The view

form the terrace of the beach house our daughter rented on the West Coast for my birthday late October.

I have not had the time or patience before to go through hundreds of shots.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact