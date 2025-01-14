Sign up
Previous
Photo 2931
I thought they were rocks
until I took a closer peek. Some sand/cement bags are in front of the rocks as extra protection for the homes on the beach.
There are mostly gale force winds and it is the wild Atlantic ocean.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely
Hopefully they are effective against the elements.
January 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Such a lovely colour. I hope the sandbags do their job!
January 14th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
They are huge looking bags...is that a seal or something up on the bags about half way along? The water is such a beautiful colour
January 14th, 2025
Casablanca
They make a useful breakwater
January 14th, 2025
