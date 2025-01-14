Previous
I thought they were rocks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2931

I thought they were rocks

until I took a closer peek. Some sand/cement bags are in front of the rocks as extra protection for the homes on the beach.

There are mostly gale force winds and it is the wild Atlantic ocean.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully they are effective against the elements.
January 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely colour. I hope the sandbags do their job!
January 14th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
They are huge looking bags...is that a seal or something up on the bags about half way along? The water is such a beautiful colour
January 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
They make a useful breakwater
January 14th, 2025  
