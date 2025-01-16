Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2933
As the wind picked up
there were some really good kite surfers out there. The speed they were travelling and the somersaults were fabulous to watch. I could have sat there all day.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9993
photos
284
followers
156
following
803% complete
View this month »
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
Latest from all albums
1207
2932
2924
2926
1208
2933
2927
2925
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
langebaan
Desi
Fabulous shot and great composition. I love watching the wind surfers when I get the opportunity in Cape Town
January 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, great shot of the kite surfers!
January 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So good to see.
January 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Enormous fun to watch
January 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close