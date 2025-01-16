Previous
As the wind picked up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2933

As the wind picked up

there were some really good kite surfers out there. The speed they were travelling and the somersaults were fabulous to watch. I could have sat there all day.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
803% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Fabulous shot and great composition. I love watching the wind surfers when I get the opportunity in Cape Town
January 16th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, great shot of the kite surfers!
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So good to see.
January 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Enormous fun to watch
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact