The Lagoon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2934

The Lagoon

which is in the middle of a nature reserve.

I was saddened to see the building boom has not stopped here. Huge monstrous looking homes which do not fit there at all. Where will the animals and birdlife find peace! Soon everything will be taken over by bricks.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Elisa Smith ace
Unless it’s protected I guess it will never stop sadly. Looks like a magic place.
January 17th, 2025  
Christina ace
What a shame - money always talks....
January 17th, 2025  
