Previous
Photo 2934
The Lagoon
which is in the middle of a nature reserve.
I was saddened to see the building boom has not stopped here. Huge monstrous looking homes which do not fit there at all. Where will the animals and birdlife find peace! Soon everything will be taken over by bricks.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
1208
1209
2933
2927
2925
2934
2926
2928
Tags
langebaan-lagoon
Elisa Smith
ace
Unless it’s protected I guess it will never stop sadly. Looks like a magic place.
January 17th, 2025
Christina
ace
What a shame - money always talks....
January 17th, 2025
