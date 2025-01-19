Sign up
Photo 2936
The wild Atlantic
with its cold Benguela stream. As we live on a peninsula, we have both the Indian and Atlantic oceans.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10005
photos
285
followers
156
following
804% complete
Tags
langebaan
Dianne
ace
Beautiful- and even caught a bird flying by.
January 19th, 2025
Carole G
ace
Lovely seascape
January 19th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
It certainly does look wild. Gorgeous blues.
January 19th, 2025
