Previous
Photo 2941
The beautiful lagoon
stretches for 17 km (10.5 miles) from Saldana Bay, past Langebaan and in places is up to 4 km (2.5 miles) wide.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10025
photos
287
followers
156
following
805% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
langebaan-lagoon
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Wow the colour of the water is beautiful.
January 24th, 2025
Denise Wood
So beautiful :)
January 24th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful colour. Diana you always surprise me with the beauty of South Africa.
January 24th, 2025
Dianne
ace
It looks so beautiful.
January 24th, 2025
