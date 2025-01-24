Previous
The beautiful lagoon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2941

The beautiful lagoon

stretches for 17 km (10.5 miles) from Saldana Bay, past Langebaan and in places is up to 4 km (2.5 miles) wide.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
805% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Wow the colour of the water is beautiful.
January 24th, 2025  
Denise Wood
So beautiful :)
January 24th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful colour. Diana you always surprise me with the beauty of South Africa.
January 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
It looks so beautiful.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact