Previous
Some Houseboats by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2944

Some Houseboats

which can be rented During the summer months they are very popular and there are quite a few boats in the lagoon,
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
806% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A beautiful calm sea… Ooo it’s so beautiful. Have a lovely new week.
January 27th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such a colour to that water ❤️
January 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny seeing the houseboats out at sea. All of the ones here are moored on the shoreline.
January 27th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very lovely & a wonderful way to enjoy a holiday!
January 27th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
The water is such a beautiful blue. Gorgeous.
January 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Super water!
January 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
There are lots of houseboats at Tea Gardens on the other side of the bay.here. Looks like a lovely place to spend some time.
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact