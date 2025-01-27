Sign up
Previous
Photo 2944
Some Houseboats
which can be rented During the summer months they are very popular and there are quite a few boats in the lagoon,
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
8
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
langebaan-lagoon
Beverley
ace
A beautiful calm sea… Ooo it’s so beautiful. Have a lovely new week.
January 27th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Such a colour to that water ❤️
January 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So funny seeing the houseboats out at sea. All of the ones here are moored on the shoreline.
January 27th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very lovely & a wonderful way to enjoy a holiday!
January 27th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
The water is such a beautiful blue. Gorgeous.
January 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Super water!
January 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
There are lots of houseboats at Tea Gardens on the other side of the bay.here. Looks like a lovely place to spend some time.
January 27th, 2025
