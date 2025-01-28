Previous
A landmark in the lagoon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2945

A landmark in the lagoon

known as the pulpit, as it resembles one in the church.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
How cool that is! Nicely captured.
January 28th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
It does resemble a pulpit or lectern. Great shot.
January 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply gorgeous
January 28th, 2025  
