Photo 2945
A landmark in the lagoon
known as the pulpit, as it resembles one in the church.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
4
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
langebaan-lagoon
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
How cool that is! Nicely captured.
January 28th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
It does resemble a pulpit or lectern. Great shot.
January 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Simply gorgeous
January 28th, 2025
