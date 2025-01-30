Previous
A closer look at the pulpit by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2947

A closer look at the pulpit

which is growing its own little garden.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
Isn't it amazing how wild plants can grow almost anywhere/! Lovely close up.
January 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m wondering what is below the water.
January 30th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting feature in that lovely blue water.
January 30th, 2025  
